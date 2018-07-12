Reds' Jesse Winker: Swats seventh homer
Winker went 2-for-4 with a double and a two-run home run in Wednesday's 19-4 loss to Cleveland.
The 24-year-old remains locked in at the plate. Over his last 20 games, he's hit a blistering .418 (23-for-55) with four homers, 20 RBI and a superb 15:9 BB:K. Winker remains stuck in a rotation in a crowded Reds outfield, but if he carries his current form into the second half he should force his way into a true starting job.
