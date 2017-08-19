Reds' Jesse Winker: Swats third homer Friday
Winker went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-3 win over the Braves.
Scott Schebler's return from the DL will cut into Winker's playing time, but the rookie has done what he can to convince Reds manager Bryan Price that he deserves a regular spot in the starting lineup, posting a .298/.412/.474 slash line with three homers in 20 games since the All-Star break.
