Winker went 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI versus Cleveland in an extra-inning win Saturday.

Winker played a key role in the Reds' comeback victory, rapping a single to bring home Nick Senzel with the tying run in the ninth inning. Winker has reached base in all but one of his nine games this season and is slashing .394/.429/.606 through 35 plate appearances.