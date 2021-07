Winker went 3-for-6 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBI in Monday's 15-11 extra-innings loss to the Mets.

He sent the game to extras with his second two-bagger of the night, driving in Aristides Aquino in the ninth inning off Mets closer Edwin Diaz, but the Reds couldn't seal the deal. Winker hasn't gone yard since June 29, slashing .140/.234/.158 over his prior 14 games coming into Monday, but this performance is a good sign the 27-year-old is ready to bust out of his slump.