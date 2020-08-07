Winker went 2-for-4 with a double and a strikeout in Thursday's 13-0 loss to Cleveland.
Winker was rung up on a bad called third strike in the sixth inning and it looked like he might have been ejected by the home-plate umpire, but only manager David Bell was tossed from the game. By sticking around, Winker was able to notch his first multi-hit game of the season; he accounted for two of the team's three total hits. We'll see if this showing earns Winker his first start of the season against a lefty, either Friday against Eric Lauer or Saturday against Brett Anderson.