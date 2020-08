Winker went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Friday's win over the Cubs.

Winker is on an insane heater; he is 22-for-52 (.423 average) with five doubles, nine homers, nine walks and a stolen base in his last 16 games. He's blossoming into the type of hitter many expected he could be as a prospect and has fought his way out of the strict platoon role he was stuck in last year.