Winker isn't concerned about the bruised right hip that forced him to exit Saturday's game against Atlanta, saying, "I am fine. Just banged out my hip a little bit," Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Winker will test out his hip prior to Sunday's contest and could end up sitting for at least one game, but there doesn't appear to be any reason to fear for a long absence at this point. That's great news for the Reds, as Winker is hitting an excellent .325/.399/.590 on the year.