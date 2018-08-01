Winker underwent surgery to repair the labrum in his right shoulder Tuesday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.

Winker was declared out for the season last week and was moved to the 60-day disabled list Monday, but still is expected to be ready for spring training. Mason Williams and Phillip Ervin will continue to garner starts in the outfield with Scott Schebler (shoulder) still on the disabled list and Adam Duvall traded to the Braves.