Votto (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and is starting at first base Sunday versus the Cardinals, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirerreports.

Votto made two appearances on his minor-league rehab assignment and will rejoin Cincinnati's lineup after going 2-for-6 with a double and two RBI with Triple-A Louisville. The veteran first baseman should see plenty of playing time down the stretch, though he could receive regular off days in Cincinnati's crowded and talented infield.