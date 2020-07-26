Votto went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the Reds' 6-4 loss to the Tigers on Saturday.

Votto has a reputation as a slow starter, and he's coming off back-to-back seasons with home-run totals in the teens, but he's already got two long balls through two games. He homered off lefty Matthew Boyd on Opening Day. "I had a rough year against left-handers, really one of the few poor years against left-handers in my career," Votto told Mark Sheldon of MLB.com prior to Saturday's game. "I've said it before and I'll say it again, if I'm competitive in two-strike counts and I put the ball in play and if I'm competitive against left-handed pitchers, I'm going to have a very, very good year. So stay tuned."