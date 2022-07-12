site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Joey Votto: Back in lineup Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Votto (back) is batting cleanup and playing first base Tuesday in New York.
Votto will step back in to the lineup for the first time since July 4 after battling a back injury. Prior to missing time, the veteran slashed .216/.326/.405 with three RBI in his last 10 games.
