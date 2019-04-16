Reds' Joey Votto: Batting leadoff

Votto is batting leadoff in Tuesday's game against the Dodgers and Kenta Maeda, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Votto has batted leadoff only one other time in his career, which is pretty weird when you think about his career-long strong on-base skills. He's off to a slow start this season, hitting .240/.333/.400 in 57 plate appearances.

