Reds' Joey Votto: Battling illness

Votto was scratched from the lineup Monday against the Cubs due to illness, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Votto is reportedly one of a number of players who have been sick in recent days for the Reds. While he'll have to miss at least a game or two, it's a positive that he's not dealing with the sort of injury which could rule him out for the rest of the season.

