Votto (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on Friday, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Votto began easing back into hitting drills about a week ago and evidently things must have gone well. The Reds have not set a target date for Votto's return to the lineup, as they no doubt want to see how his shoulder responds in game action first. Votto has been on the shelf for the last two weeks with a left shoulder strain, which is the same shoulder he had surgically repaired last year.