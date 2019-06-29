Reds' Joey Votto: Big game against Cubs

Votto went 4-for-4 with a walk, two runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 6-3 win over the Cubs.

While some extra-base hits would have been nice too, fantasy GMs should have few complaints about Votto's performance in this one. The veteran first baseman is slashing .304/.402/.532 in June with four homers and 10 RBI, but his 21.7 percent strikeout rate on the month suggests he's not entirely back to his usual form just yet.

More News
Our Latest Stories