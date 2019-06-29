Reds' Joey Votto: Big game against Cubs
Votto went 4-for-4 with a walk, two runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 6-3 win over the Cubs.
While some extra-base hits would have been nice too, fantasy GMs should have few complaints about Votto's performance in this one. The veteran first baseman is slashing .304/.402/.532 in June with four homers and 10 RBI, but his 21.7 percent strikeout rate on the month suggests he's not entirely back to his usual form just yet.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Week 15 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Story
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal