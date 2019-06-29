Reds' Joey Votto: Big game against Cubs

Votto went 4-for-4 with a walk, two runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 6-3 win over the Cubs.

While some extra-base hits would have been nice too, fantasy GMs should have few complaints about Votto's performance in this one. The veteran first baseman is slashing .304/.402/.532 in June with four homers and 10 RBI, but his 21.7 percent strikeout rate on the month suggests he's not entirely back to his usual form just yet.