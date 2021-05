Votto went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI in Friday's 8-6 win over the Cubs.

His two-run blast off Jake Arrieta in the third inning gave the Reds their first lead of the game, a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Votto had gone just 2-for-18 over the prior six games, but Friday's performance could signal the beginning of another hot streak for the 37-year-old. Votto wraps up April with a .242 batting average, five homers and 16 RBI through 25 games.