Reds' Joey Votto: Blames 2019 on mechanics

Votto blamed his subpar 2019 on mechanics and process, trying to chase his 2017 results in part because he didn't get the desired results in 2018, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer (via a segment on MLB Network with Brian Kenny) reports.

Votto said that the drop in homers from 36 in 2017 to 12 in 2018 disturbed his approach at the plate, but shouldn't have. "In '19, I was really bent out of shape going from hitting 36 home runs to 12 home runs (in 2018). I viewed the year as a failure. But looking at my Statcast data, it was an unlucky season. I was a really productive hitter using relatively predictive data." Watch the full segment with Votto and Kenny - it's really enlightening.