Reds' Joey Votto: Blames 2019 on mechanics
Votto blamed his subpar 2019 on mechanics and process, trying to chase his 2017 results in part because he didn't get the desired results in 2018, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer (via a segment on MLB Network with Brian Kenny) reports.
Votto said that the drop in homers from 36 in 2017 to 12 in 2018 disturbed his approach at the plate, but shouldn't have. "In '19, I was really bent out of shape going from hitting 36 home runs to 12 home runs (in 2018). I viewed the year as a failure. But looking at my Statcast data, it was an unlucky season. I was a really productive hitter using relatively predictive data." Watch the full segment with Votto and Kenny - it's really enlightening.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospect Profiles: Luzardo up to it?
Jesus Luzardo's 2019 was mostly lost to a shoulder injury. What does that mean for his future...
-
Pay the SP, SB premium? You'd better
In light of some extreme trends happening across baseball, Scott White calls for a complete...
-
Projecting the All-2020s team
The Fantasy Baseball Today crew looks ahead, trying to identify the best players at each position...
-
Prospect Profiles: Robert ready?
Luis Robert has mega tools and a great opportunity with the White Sox, but it might not happen...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Scoop Kennedy
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Nimmo
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...