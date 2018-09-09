Reds' Joey Votto: Blasts grand slam

Votto went 1-for-2 with a walk and a grand slam in Saturday's win over the Padres.

Votto capped a seven-run second inning with his two-out grand slam off Robbie Erlin. The homer was his first since July 9 and just his 10th of the season after he hit 36 in 2017. He's now hitting .283/.421/.416 over 128 games this season.