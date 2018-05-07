Reds' Joey Votto: Collects four base hits

Votto went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run, four RBI and a run scored Sunday in the loss to the Marlins.

Votto appears to have found his stroke at the dish, slashing .289/.408/.455 after a slow start to the season. He's hit five home runs to go with 19 RBI through 33 games. The 34-year-old will look to stay hot at the plate as the Reds begin a three-game series with the Mets on Monday.