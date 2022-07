Votto went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in a loss to the Cubs on Thursday.

Votto's fourth-inning infield single led to Cincinnati's first run as a result of a Chicago error. The veteran first baseman then went deep in the sixth frame for his sixth long ball of the campaign. After a brutal start to the season, Votto perked up at the plate in June, slashing .274/.361/.495 with four homers, 15 RBI and 14 runs over 26 games.