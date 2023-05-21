Votto (shoulder) is taking a live batting practice session with Triple-A Louisville on Sunday, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
The Reds and Votto will then determine the next steps for the first baseman, and it's possible that next step could be a rehab assignment. The left-handed hitter is currently on the 60-day injured list and can't be activated until May 30. If he does begin a rehab assignment in the coming days, Votto has a chance to return to the lineup at the end of May, but his timetable should begin to clear up in the coming days.