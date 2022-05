Votto (illness) said Tuesday he believes he could play Friday against the Blue Jays, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Votto's rehab assignment has moved to High-A Dayton this week, and he's on the cusp of returning from the COVID-19 injured list. The 38-year-old appeared in two games with Triple-A Toledo before shifting to Dayton and went 1-for-4 with three walks, an RBI and a run scored.