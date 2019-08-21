Reds' Joey Votto: Could return over weekend
Votto (back) could return from the injured list when first eligible Sunday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.
Votto landed on the IL over the weekend with a lower-back strain, but it sounds like his stay on the shelf could be a brief one. Prior to suffering the injury, the veteran first baseman compiled a .262/.353/.410 slash line with 12 home runs and four stolen bases in 113 games.
