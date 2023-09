Cincinnati manager David Bell said Votto (shoulder) could be activated from the injured list as early as Sunday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Votto is set to begin a minor-league stint Friday with Triple-A Louisville, and the Reds apparently don't think he'll need much time to get back up to speed. The 39-year-old has been sidelined since Aug. 24 because of a mild strain in his troublesome left shoulder. He's appeared in only 51 major-league games this season.