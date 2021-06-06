Manager David Bell said Sunday that Votto's left thumb was sore following his most recent rehab game at Triple-A Louisville, but that the first baseman remains a possibility to return from the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Brewers, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Votto has been on the shelf since early May with a fractured left thumb, but he looks to be nearing the finish line in his recovery, even though he continues to tend to some soreness. The 37-year-old remained in the lineup for Louisville on Sunday while starting at first base rather than designated hitter, an indication the Reds aren't too concerned about his thumb. Through the first five games of his rehab assignment with Louisville, Votto has gone 4-for-17 with a pair of extra-base hits.