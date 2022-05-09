Manager David Bell said Sunday that Votto (illness) is still "a couple of days" away from returning from the COVID-19-related injured list, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Bell said the same is true for Nick Senzel, who remains away from the team along with Votto after both recently tested positive for the virus. Votto looks like he can safely be ruled out for Monday's series opener with the Brewers, which should pave the way for Colin Moran to pick up another start at first base following his career-best six-RBI performance in Sunday's 7-3 win over the PIrates.