Reds' Joey Votto: Day off Sunday

Votto is not in the lineup for Sunday's game at Colorado, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Votto was ejected late in Saturday's contest, but it's no major surprise to see him receive the day off given the more than three-hour rain delay pushed the game into the early hours of Sunday morning. Derek Dietrich will start at first base and bat cleanup in his absence.

