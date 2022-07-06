Votto isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets due to back tightness, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Votto was absent from Tuesday's lineup due to what manager David Bell called a "recovery day," but Bell revealed that the first baseman's exclusion from Wednesday's starting nine is due to a back issue. The 38-year-old should be considered day-to-day for now, but Donovan Solano should continue to see increased at-bats if Votto is forced to miss additional time.