Votto is 4-for-9 with a walk to begin the season and has taken a different approach to spring training at-bats this season to help counter recent slow starts in previous seasons, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. "Yeah, he looks different," manager David Bell said on Monday. "I know that he's intentionally made some changes, and I think it's showing up."

Votto in previous years would sometimes not swing at all in his first couple of spring training at-bats, but that hasn't been the case this spring. Votto is still going after pick 300 and after the 30th first basemen in most drafts. He's not a bad option to fill your last corner or utility spot as a potential source of profit.