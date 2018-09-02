Reds' Joey Votto: Doubles in run

Votto went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored Saturday against the Cardinals.

Votto doubled home a run in the fourth inning, his 25th double and 56th RBI of the season. He's played in all three games since returning from the disabled list on August 30 and has gone 3-for-12 with only one extra-base hit. It's been a disappointing campaign for Votto, marred by injury and lack of power production.