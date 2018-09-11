Reds' Joey Votto: Doubles, plates two vs. Dodgers

Votto went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI, a walk and a run scored Monday in the win over Los Angeles.

Votto put the Reds on the board in the first inning, driving in a pair of runs on a double to right field. The 35-year-old is slashing .282/.421/.422 through 130 ballgames in what has turned out to be a disappointing 2018 campaign.