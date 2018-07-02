Reds' Joey Votto: Drives in two

Votto went 2-for-3 with a walk, one RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 8-2 victory over Milwaukee.

Votto gave the Reds an early lead after driving in Tucker Barnhart on an RBI double in the first inning. Votto went 4-for-14 with three walks, a double and one RBI during Cincinnati's four-game series with the Brewers. He's now batting .300 with eight homers and 43 RBI through 83 games this season.