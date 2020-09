Votto will start at first base and bat third in the first game of Monday's doubleheader with the Pirates.

After serving as the Reds' leadoff man in 21 straight starts, Votto will now bat out of the three hole for the fourth straight contest. Shogo Akiyama will again get another look atop the order, but the drop to third in the order shouldn't hurt Votto too much from a run-scoring standpoint. As the leadoff man, Votto only crossed the plate 11 times in those 21 games.