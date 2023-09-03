Reds manager David Bell said Sunday that Votto (shoulder) is "going through his strengthening [program]" and "adding more hitting," but the Reds haven't yet pinpointed a target date for his return from the 10-day injured list, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Votto was first eligible to return from the IL on Sunday, but since he hasn't yet resumed full baseball activities, any potential return looks as though it'll be at least another week away. Christian Encarnacion-Strand should continue to serve as the Reds' primary first baseman while Votto remains on the shelf with a strained left shoulder.