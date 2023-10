Votto was ejected from Sunday's game against the Cardinals for arguing balls and strikes, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

The 40-year-old started at first base and batted third Sunday in the final game of the season, and potentially his final game with the Reds, but he was ejected for arguing after striking out in his only at-bat. It's an unceremonious close to Votto's 17th season, and he finishes the year with 14 homers, 38 RBI and a .203/.315/.435 slash line in 64 contests.