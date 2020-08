Votto went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts before he was ejected from Tuesday's game against the Brewers.

Votto wore the Golden Sombrero, was none too happy about it and let the home-plate umpire know. He had a point about a few of those called strikes and did not do anything that would warrant further discipline. The soon-to-be 37-year-old has been in a bad way at the plate going back several weeks now; Votto is 8-for-56 (.142 average) in his last 16 games.