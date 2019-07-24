Reds' Joey Votto: Ends power outage

Votto went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, two RBI and three runs Tuesday in the Reds' 14-6 win over the Brewers.

Votto's two-run home run in the sixth inning marked the first time he's left the yard since June 25. The 2010 National League MVP has now supplied two-hit efforts in four of his last five games, but the batting-average boost he provides isn't quite enough to offset his lack of home-run and RBI production. Votto will be back in the lineup Wednesday for the final game of the series, manning first base and batting second.