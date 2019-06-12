Reds' Joey Votto: Exits with back stiffness
Votto was removed from Wednesday's game against the Indians due to back stiffness.
Votto was 1-for-2 with a solo homer -- his second in the last five games -- before being removed in the bottom of the fifth inning prior to his third at-bat. Josh VanMeter pinch hit for Votto, who should be considered day-to-day for now. The Reds have a scheduled off day Thursday, so the veteran first baseman will have an extra day to rest and recover before potentially rejoining the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Rangers.
