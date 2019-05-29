Reds' Joey Votto: Expected back Friday

Manager David Bell said he expects Votto (hamstring) to rejoin the starting lineup Friday against the Nationals, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Votto is out of the lineup for a third straight game due to a tight right hamstring, though it sounds like his absence from Wednesday's series finale against the Pirates is precautionary. With Thursday's off day, Votto with get two days to rest and recover before likely returning to action for Friday's series opener.