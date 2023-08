Votto (shoulder) is expected to be activated from the injured list in early September, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Votto was placed on the injured list Thursday due to left shoulder discomfort, a potential aggravation of the issue that forced him to miss nearly the first three months of the season. However, manager David Bell provided some clarification that Votto is expected to have a short stint on the shelf, with his earliest potential return being Sep. 3.