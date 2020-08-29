Manager David Bell said the plan is for Votto to start at least one game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs, and most likely the first game, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Bell would not rule out Votto starting both games of the twin bill. Votto was benched again Friday, making it three straight games out of the starting lineup amidst an 0-for-18 slump. "I've never experienced -- I've been benched before for a single game," Votto told John Fay of the Cincinnati Enquirer. "I don't think I've ever been benched for multiple games. It's important for ... my tone may sound frustrated, but I'm responsible for that. We're in the performance business. We're in it to win. I've been a part of too many losses, and I need to be better for sure. It's a new experience for me." Votto has put together a strong case for the Hall of Fame, but he is almost 37 and his days as a true everyday player may be over.