Reds' Joey Votto: Expects to return Friday

Votto (knee) is expected to be in the lineup Friday against Arizona, John Fay of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Votto aggravated a knee injury during Monday's game and was withheld from the starting lineup Tuesday and Wednesday. He will receive additional rest during the club's scheduled off day Thursday before potentially returning to the fold for Friday's series opener. Brandon Dixon is set to make another start at first base in Votto's place Wednesday.