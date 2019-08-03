Reds' Joey Votto: Fuels offense in win
Votto went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored, three RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 5-2 win over Atlanta.
It was a vintage performance from Votto, displaying both power and patience, but nights like this have been few and far between this season for the 35-year-old. He has picked up the pace a bit lately, hitting .333 (16-for-48) over his last dozen contests, but on the year Votto is slashing .266/.350/.414 with 11 homers and 36 RBI in 102 games.
