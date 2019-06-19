Reds' Joey Votto: Gets day off
Votto is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.
Due to the quick turnaround for the series finale, Votto will head to the bench for the first time since May 29, ending a streak of 15 consecutive starts. Derek Dietrich will fill in at first base for Votto, who is getting on base at a .373 clip in June but still hasn't hit for much power (two home runs, five doubles in 51 at-bats).
