Reds' Joey Votto: Gets ejected late in win

Votto went 2-for-6 with a a double, two runs and an RBI in Saturday's 17-9 win over the Rockies before being ejected in the ninth inning for arguing balls and strikes.

Votto's turn in the order never came up again after his ejection, so being run from the game early didn't cost him any extra at-bats. Before exiting, Votto matched his hit total from the previous four games combined, raising his season average to .265 in the process. That average is his lowest since 2014, but it's Votto's decline in the power department that has been the greater blight on his overall fantasy value.