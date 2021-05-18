Votto (thumb) is expected to get a follow-up x-ray on Tuesday to check how much his broken thumb has healed, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. "It's feeling better," manager David Bell said. "He continues to work out. I believe he's going to start moving around a little bit in the field. Very limited baseball activity for now, but he's getting there."

Votto's return date remains uncertain, as he hasn't yet been cleared to do significant baseball activities like hitting, let alone go on a rehab assignment - if that's in the cards at all. Kyle Farmer has been getting playing time at first with both Votto and Mike Moustakas currently out.