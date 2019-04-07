Reds' Joey Votto: Getting rest day
Votto is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
With no recent reports indicating that Votto is dealing with an injury, he's presumably just getting an early season breather in the series finale. After going 4-for-21 at the plate through the Reds' first six games, Votto's bat has woken up a bit in Pittsburgh the past two days, during which he's recorded a double and his first home run of the season. Derek Dietrich will fill in for Votto at first base for Sunday's matinee game.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
-
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...