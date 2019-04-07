Reds' Joey Votto: Getting rest day

Votto is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

With no recent reports indicating that Votto is dealing with an injury, he's presumably just getting an early season breather in the series finale. After going 4-for-21 at the plate through the Reds' first six games, Votto's bat has woken up a bit in Pittsburgh the past two days, during which he's recorded a double and his first home run of the season. Derek Dietrich will fill in for Votto at first base for Sunday's matinee game.