Votto went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double and two runs scored Wednesday against the Padres.

Votto led off the bottom of the third inning with his solo blast, bringing his home run total on the season to 10. He's hit well since being activated off the injured list June 8, as he's gone deep five times and also has 17 RBI and 12 runs scored across 20 starts. For the campaign, he now has a .254/.332/.464 line with 22 runs scored and 34 RBI across 202 plate appearances.