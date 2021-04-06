Votto's RBI-single Sunday against the Cardinals' Carlos Martinez was measured with a 113.6 mph exit velocity, just his second ball over 110 mph according to StatCast since 2015, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Votto hasn't benefited from the livelier ball the last few years, in no small part because he frequently hasn't been at full strength, but he appears healthier now. With him batting in the third spot in the order, the Reds need a far better season from him Votto than they've received the last few seasons.