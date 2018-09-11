Reds' Joey Votto: Heads to bench

Votto is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Dodgers, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Votto will retreat to the bench after going 1-for-4 with a walk and a two-run double in Monday's series-opening win. He's started 12 consecutive games, slashing .262/.407/.452 with two homers and 11 RBI over those contests. Brandon Dixon will take over at first base in this one, hitting seventh.